Pasco Police investigate attempted burglary at US Bank

PASCO, Wash.– Pasco Police need your help in identifying this person seen in a shiny Seahawks logo hat. According to a Facebook post, Pasco Police said during Thursday night on July 29th; this man shown in pictures below, tried to break into the US Bank ATM at N. 10th Ave. and W. Clark St.

Police say he caused some damage to the ATM as he attempted to gain access to the cash dispenser on the ATM and the night dropbox. 

Nothing was reported stolen. 

If you have any information about this case, contact Detective Seltun at 509-545-3421 or non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333. The reference number to the case is #21-22327.

