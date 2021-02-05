Burglary call helps Walla Walla PD arrest alleged drug dealer

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Police Department (WWPD) arrested an alleged drug dealer on Wednesday in a matter of coincidence.

At approx. 1:23 p.m., police officers responded to a possible burglary in progress at the 600 block of Clark St in Walla Walla. Upon arrival, an officer noted a woman sitting in her car near the site of the supposed burglary.

Officers discovered that the burglary claim had no basis, but swiftly discovered that woman in her vehicle was violating an active protection order.

According to the police report, officers circled back and made contact with the woman. As she reached into her bag to grab her ID, the contacting officer noticed a clear bag that allegedly carried a substance looking like Methamphetamine.

The WWPD news release claims that officers detained the suspect, a 37-year-old Walla Walla woman named Sofia Ayala, for the violation of a protection order. Authorities then applied for a search warrant on Ayala’s vehicle, which was promptly approved by a judge.

Officers searched Ayala’s car and purse, discovering multiple bags of suspected methamphetamine individually packaged for delivery.

Ayala was subsequently placed under arrest. Local authorities reportedly submitted charges for possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

