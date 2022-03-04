Burglary suspect breaks through wall of Kennewick business, takes lottery tickets

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department says a man broke through the wall of a Kennewick business and took multiple items including lottery tickets.

Police say the burglary happened Thursday morning in the 500 block of S Ely St. in Kennewick.

The Kennewick Police Department says the burglar forced his entry through a wall of the business.

The suspect stole multiple items including lottery tickets, according to investigators.

Police say the suspect was located and booked into the Benton County Jail for Burglary in the 2nd degree and Possession of Stolen Property.

