Restrictions set for Umatilla National Forest to curb human-caused wildfires

PENDLETON, Ore. — New restrictions will be implemented across the Umatilla National Forest beginning on July 10 due to high fire danger and warm temperatures causing a strong influx of wildfires in the region.

The announcement was made through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service on Thursday morning. Per their announcement, the Umatilla National Forest will enforce Phase C of public use restrictions (PURs). That means the following guidelines, as provided by the USDA here, will be in effect through the foreseeable future:

Campfires are prohibited on the Forest. Use liquid and bottle (propane) gas stoves only.

No internal combustion engine operation (including chainsaws), except for motorized vehicles. Electrical generators operated under the following conditions are allowed: in the center of an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material, or; when fully contained within a pickup truck bed that is empty of all flammable material, or; when factory installed in a recreational vehicle and the generator exhaust discharge is located in the center of an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

No off-road/off-trail vehicle travel or travel on roads not cleared of standing grass or other flammable material. Vehicle travel is never permitted on currently closed forest service roads where access has been impeded or blocked by earthen berms, logs, boulders, barriers, barricades, or gates, or as otherwise identified in a closure order.

Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles and buildings, developed recreation sites, or in cleared areas

Yesterday, officials from the Umatilla National Forest announced that six fires began on Wednesday morning due to passing thunderstorms, high winds, and hot temperatures. Forest officials want to remind the public that it’s visitors’ responsibility to know which restrictions are in place during their visit.

