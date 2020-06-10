Businesses hope for reopening as Yakima County surpasses 5,000 cases of COVID-19

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County surpassed 5,000 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with health officials still pleading with residents to wear face masks in public to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We still have some places in our state — the one that comes to mind first is Yakima County —where we are seeing increases in infections that are very, very disturbing,” Gov. Jay Inslee said at a press conference Monday.

As of Tuesday evening, the picture of COVID-19 in Yakima County looked like this:

5,009 total cases

99 deaths

44 patients currently hospitalized 12 currently on ventilators

1,877 people recovered after testing positive for the virus

Yakima is one of five counties in the state still stuck in Phase 1 and officials have said it can’t move on until the rate of infection slows.

Meanwhile, local businesses are preparing for Phase 2 reopening, though they’re unsure of when that might come and are still not allowed to be open for indoor or outdoor seating.

“Hopefully it’s ending soon,” said Allan Marks, co-owner of Jean’s Cottage Inn in Union Gap. “But with the numbers in this valley, it doesn’t look like it.”

The restaurant has spent the past few months working hard on preparations for reopening, including building a new patio outside and installing plexiglass barriers between booths inside.

“It was very scary at the beginning,” Marks said. “Going through a pandemic, you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Switching to entirely to-go ordering was an endeavor; when the stay-at-home order came out, restaurants across the state started buying up disposable food containers and other to-go supplies.

Additionally, social distancing and other restaurant worker regulations led to significant changed in the way they did business inside the restaurant.

“It was creating a whole new working environment,” Marks said.

While the appreciation for customers remains the same, the way restaurant workers are able to interact with them has changed. Regular customers walk in to place their order and start chatting, wanting to catch up.

“And then, we have to say, ‘Okay. Now you have to go outside and wait in your car now,'” Marks said. “We miss our customers. We have the best customers a restaurant could ever ask for.”

With all the changes and stressors associated with the pandemic and with Yakima County still not approved for partial reopening, Marks decided it was time to take a month-long break and go on their annual July vacation a little early.

“We were all just mentally drained,” Marks said. “So we’re just like, let’s just shut it down for a month and pray for Phase 2, that it’ll be ready to go when we come back.”

Another reason for closing: the price of meat. At Jean’s Cottage Inn, a one-pound T-bone steak dinner — with sides and fixings — costs $17.99, but the meat itself costs them $13.09 a pound, leaving little to no profit.

“There’s no money to be made there: you’re losing money,” Marks said.

The restaurant stocked up on meat and other supplies in the beginning of the pandemic, but it only lasted so long.

“We started to run out of our meat and I’m not gonna pass the cost along to the customer,” Marks said.

Marks said he’s hoping the prices will go down when the county moves on to Phase 2, hopefully within the next month.

“I don’t know if prices will ever get back to where they were, but this is undoable,” Marks said.

Another difficult aspect of working at a restaurant during the pandemic has been the switch to wearing face masks. Marks said he doesn’t like wearing a mask because it’s uncomfortable and makes it harder to breathe, but he does it anyway.

“I wear a face mask when I go out in public because I’m just trying to protect the next person…I’m just trying to do my part,” Marks said. “I know nobody likes living in the world that we’re living in right now, so if that’s one way to get back to normal, I’m all for it.”

