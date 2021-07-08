Businesses receive over $14 million in grants from WSDA to aid in recovery

WSDA partnered with the state Department of Commerce to give money to over 800 businesses

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Businesses in Washington received $14.2 million dollars in grants from the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the Department of Commerce to help them recover from any financial hardships they endured during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a WSDA news release, 839 businesses were accepted by the grant. To qualify, they had to fall into one of four business sectors that “faced additional challenges qualifying for financial assistance through earlier relief programs.”

Those four sectors are shellfish growers, farmers market organizations, agritourism farmers, and craft beverage producers.

“These grants will boost the Washington state agricultural industry, helping prevent business closures and supporting the health and diversity of Washington state’s overall economy,” said WSDA Director Derek Sandison. “Our economy needs the businesses in these four sectors to recover from the pandemic for the health of our economy as a whole.”

Amber Betts, the media relations coordinator for the WSDA, said the goal of the grant is to “bolster the viability of the agricultural industry so really helping prevent business closures.”

“The farmers market sector, which generates an estimated $60 million in sales to small businesses each year, dealt with restrictions at their events which led to reduced income from vendor fees, fewer shoppers, and the need to deploy resources toward ensuring public safety standards,” the release said.

Stephanie Button, the executive director for the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership, said the $10,000 dollars they received is “super exciting.”

“This fund is going to let us invest in things like additional seating, additional signing, and in the amenities that’s going to make our farmers’ market a more enjoyable place to be as a consumer and a more convenient place to be as a vendor,” Button said. “Many markets across the state rely on funding opportunities like this as we come out of COVID-19 into recovery.”

Button added that she is “grateful” to the WSDA and the WADOC for “identifying that farmers’ markets are essential economic engines in our community.”

“Pandemic restrictions forced Washington small craft beverage producers to close their doors, resulting in massive income loss. These grants will help producers pay their rent or mortgage, invest in materials, supplies, and labor, while also working to keep their staff employed,” the release said.

Owner Ryan Wattenbarger of Moonshot Brewing in Kennewick said the $17,000 he received is a giant financial relief after a tough last year.

“We weren’t making money, we were losing money most months,” Wattenbarger said. “It’s nice to get some aid so we could get back to serving people.”

Wattenbarger said he used the grant funds to pay rent and bring back a full-time staff.

“Everybody’s happy that we survived and people are starting to come back,” Wattenbarger said.

If you’re a business in need of some financial help, the WSDA said to be on the lookout for possible upcoming grants.

