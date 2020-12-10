Camp Hope opening winter shelter next week in Toppenish

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

TOPPENISH, Wash. — An extreme winter weather shelter will open next week for those in Toppenish who need a warm place to stay.

Camp Hope, in collaboration with other agencies and public service groups, will operate the shelter from Dec. 14 to March 31. The shelter will allow those experiencing homeless to stay warm and dry overnight. Dinner will also be provided each night. Additional services including case management, housing, mental health and substance abuse referral services will also be available.

RELATED: Yakama Nation emergency shelter welcomes Camp Hope residents

The shelter will have approximately 45 socially distant beds available for both men and women, and other COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The shelter will also have five to six additional isolation beds available for use as well.

Other organizations participating in the operation of the shelter are: Camp Hope of Yakima, City of Toppenish, Village of Hope – Yakama Nation, Sunrise Outreach Center and Yakima County Human Services Division.

The shelter will be located at 508 W. 1st Avenue.