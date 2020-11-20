U.S. border restrictions extended to Dec. 21 by Canadian Prime Minister

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his decision to extend travel restrictions on the U.S. border.

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — With coronavirus rates on the rise once again, Canadian officials decided to extend travel restrictions on the U.S. border to Dec. 21.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement earlier this morning via his Twitter account. With COVID-19 rates rising in both counties, travel over the northern U.S. border is being minimized.

Update on the Canada-US border: We’ve extended the current border measures by another 30 days. Non-essential travel between our two countries remains restricted until at least December 21st. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 20, 2020

Examples of essential travelers include truck drivers, healthcare workers and airline staff. This is sure to disrupt Thanksgiving plans for those with family or loved ones over the border.

Likewise, those returning from across the border to their home country will be absolved of travel restrictions.

Trudeau’s decision to restrict travel from the Canada/U.S. border coincides with the U.S. setting a new daily record. On Nov. 19, over new 187,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the United States. That breaks the previous record of 177,224 cases reported in a day, as per CNN and Johns Hopkins University.

The United States’ neighbor is suffering a major spike as well. Cases recently hit a new single-day peak for Canada. Reuters reports 6,115 new cases reported by Canadian health officials on Nov. 16.

Travelers must prepare themselves for the possibility of an extension through the holiday season into 2021.

