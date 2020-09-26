Candy Mountain in Benton County becomes American Viticultural Area

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

BENTON CO., Wash. — The climate, topography, and geography that produces amazing fruit led Candy Mountain in Benton County to become the 16th American Viticultural Area in Washington State.

“The state has come a long way since our first AVA was established back in 1983,” said Steve Warner, President of the Washington State Wine Commission.

The ruling from the Alcohol Tobacco and Trade Bureau came Friday, making Candy Mountain the smallest AVA in the state with 815 acres.

“Having an AVA is a national and global recognition that mean you have a unique area,” said Warner.

There are 110 acres of vineyards planted in the AVA, and almost all are red varieties.

Warner told KAPP-KVEW that Eastern Washington has the perfect climate to grow amazing grapes and the quality of wine being produced is being recognized globally.

