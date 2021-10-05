Car broadsides Kennewick school bus, injuring 3 children

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A driver ran into the side of a school bus Tuesday morning in Kennewick, deputies say, injuring three students on board.

The three Cascade Elementary students suffered minor injuries after a car hit their school bus at the intersection of E. 27th Ave. and S. Gum St.

Benton County Sheriff’s deputies told KAPP-KVEW Local News that 14 elementary school-aged children were on the bus and three of them were hurt.

There were 14 students from Cascade Elementary on board. The BCSO tells me the 3 injured students were treated at the scene and then everyone was transported to Cascade Elementary. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/axclXwBRqa — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) October 5, 2021

The injured students suffered bumps on the head from hitting the seats. The children were treated and then taken to Cascade Elementary aboard another bus.

The preliminary investigation shows a white sedan broadsided the school bus at the intersection around 8:01 a.m.

HAPPENING NOW: 3 students sustained minor injuries after someone failed to stop at a stop sign at Gum St. and 27th Ave. and hit the bus, according to BCSO. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/WD4ep8ZjAT — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) October 5, 2021

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses told them the driver of the car had failed to stop at a stop sign prior to the crash. Deputies said the sedan driver is “young” but provided no additional details on the driver at the time.

The car was still on scene an hour later when the Washington State Patrol arrived to conduct a traffic-collision investigation. Troopers closed down S. Gum St. from E. 26th Ave. to E. 27th Ave.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

BREAKING: Washington woman dies from rare blood clot complication following Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccination

SPORTS: Russell Wilson becomes fastest quarterback to 100 wins in NFL history

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.