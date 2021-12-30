Car bursts into flames after crash in Richland, one man transported to hospital with serious injuries

by Neil Fischer

Trooper Thorson - Washington State Patrol

RICHLAND, Wash. — One man was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center Thursday morning after crossing I-182 and colliding with a semi-truck, according to Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Patrol responded to the collision around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday on I-182 near State Route 240.

BREAKING: Emergency crews are responding to a fire on I-182 in Richland. Avoid the area if possible. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/zNsfITjWtx — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) December 30, 2021

Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol says the driver of the car was traveling east on I-182 and crossed the median, colliding with the semi-truck heading west on I-182.

The man driving the car was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Trooper Thorson.

The collision sparked a fire, causing the vehicle to burn significantly.

Trooper Thorson says the roads in the Tri-Cities region are “treacherous” after snow fell early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews will be at the scene of the crash for 2-3 hours, according to Trooper Thorson. One lane of traffic is using the westbound shoulder to continue on I-182.

The Washington State Patrol responded to 12 collisions in the Tri-Cities region Thursday morning prior to this crash due to the inclement weather.

