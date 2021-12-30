Car bursts into flames after crash in Richland, one man transported to hospital with serious injuries
RICHLAND, Wash. — One man was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center Thursday morning after crossing I-182 and colliding with a semi-truck, according to Washington State Patrol.
The Washington State Patrol responded to the collision around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday on I-182 near State Route 240.
Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol says the driver of the car was traveling east on I-182 and crossed the median, colliding with the semi-truck heading west on I-182.
The man driving the car was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Trooper Thorson.
The collision sparked a fire, causing the vehicle to burn significantly.
Trooper Thorson says the roads in the Tri-Cities region are “treacherous” after snow fell early Thursday morning.
Emergency crews will be at the scene of the crash for 2-3 hours, according to Trooper Thorson. One lane of traffic is using the westbound shoulder to continue on I-182.
The Washington State Patrol responded to 12 collisions in the Tri-Cities region Thursday morning prior to this crash due to the inclement weather.
