Car catches fire in Benton County Monday night following crash
BENTON CO., Wash. — Firefighters responded to a crash in Benton County Monday night that escalated into a fire, according to Benton County Fire District 1.
Benton County Fire District 1 says the crash happened Monday night, and their response was quickly upgraded to a car fire.
RELATED: Fire destroys mobile home in Benton County, no injuries reported, according to BCSO
Video sent to KAPP-KVEW Monday night shows firefighters working to contain a car fully engulfed in flames on the side if I-82.
RELATED: Gas pump ignites in Kennewick after hit-and-run
Everyone involved in the crash managed to get out of the car safely, according to Benton County Fire District 1.
Benton County Fire District 1 says fire units were able to safely put out the fire in the car.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:
- Harrah chimney fire involves double-wide home
- Kennewick gas station hit in robbery, similar to robbery last week
- Drunk driver smashes into light pole in Kennewick, damages other property along the way
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.