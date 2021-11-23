Car catches fire in Benton County Monday night following crash

by Neil Fischer

Credit: McKenna Lysher

BENTON CO., Wash. — Firefighters responded to a crash in Benton County Monday night that escalated into a fire, according to Benton County Fire District 1.

Benton County Fire District 1 says the crash happened Monday night, and their response was quickly upgraded to a car fire.

Video sent to KAPP-KVEW Monday night shows firefighters working to contain a car fully engulfed in flames on the side if I-82.

WATCH: Firefighters in Benton County sprung into action Monday night to contain this car fire. The video shows the car fully engulfed in flames. Officials say a crash led to the fire. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW Credit: McKenna Lysher pic.twitter.com/IRCp3BwY9z — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) November 23, 2021

Everyone involved in the crash managed to get out of the car safely, according to Benton County Fire District 1.

Benton County Fire District 1 says fire units were able to safely put out the fire in the car.

Units responded to a MVA that upgraded to a Vehicle Fire. All occupants were able to get out without injury. Fire extinguished and all units cleared. pic.twitter.com/Zn16oz65Yf — BCFD#1 (@BentonFire1PIO) November 23, 2021

