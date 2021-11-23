Car catches fire in Benton County Monday night following crash

BENTON CO., Wash. — Firefighters responded to a crash in Benton County Monday night that escalated into a fire, according to Benton County Fire District 1.

Benton County Fire District 1 says the crash happened Monday night, and their response was quickly upgraded to a car fire.

Video sent to KAPP-KVEW Monday night shows firefighters working to contain a car fully engulfed in flames on the side if I-82.

Everyone involved in the crash managed to get out of the car safely, according to Benton County Fire District 1.

Benton County Fire District 1 says fire units were able to safely put out the fire in the car.

