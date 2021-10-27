Car chase ends with Hermiston assailant crashing into a garage

by Dylan Carter

HERMISTON, Ore. — A man accused of assaulting and stabbing a woman at a store in Umatilla County led police on a lengthy chase that culminated with his arrest on Tuesday night.

According to the Hermiston Police Department, officers were called to a local store for reports of a female victim who was assaulted and stabbed late on October 26, 2021.

HPD officers identified 44-year-old Anthony Jones, a resident of the city, as the suspect in this crime. After developing probable cause to arrest Jones for numerous charges, authorities located him nearby.

Jones allegedly led officers on a pursuit for roughly 45 minutes, covering several miles of roadway in and around the Hermiston area. The chase came to a finish when Jones crashed into a garage on the east side of town and hopped out of his vehicle. Authorities say he fled on foot and was found by Hermiston police officers shortly after.

The suspect racked up an extensive list of charges that include each of the following:

Robbery: 1st degree

Assault: 3rd degree

Strangulation

Restraining order violation

Felony eluding

Misdemeanor eluding

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Hit-and-run

Jones was booked into the Umatilla County Jail upon the conclusion of the pursuit. A supervisor closely monitored the chase and the decisions made by Hermiston police officers will be administratively reviewed to ensure they took all of the safety precautions necessary.

