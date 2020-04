Car collides with tree in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A car collided with a tree near West Fourth Avenue and Columbia Center Boulevard Monday morning.

Kennewick police responded to the crash around 11:15 a.m. At least one person was hurt, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

West Fourth Avenue was blocked between Columbia Center and West Sixth Avenue as crews investigated.

Police are on scene of a single vehicle vs tree collision with injury. 4th Ave is currently blocked between Columbia Center Blvd. and W 6th Ave. Posted by Kennewick Police Department on Monday, April 27, 2020

