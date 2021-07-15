Car loses tire on I-82, sparks brush fire along highway south of Kennewick

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image credit: WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, Twitter (L); Benton County Sheriff's Office, Facebook (R)

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Troopers and Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire on the side of I-82 south of the Tri-Cities on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle lost a tire and sparked a brush fire along the highway.

According to a Facebook post by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to milepost 113 on I-82; just a few miles south of the Tri-Cities. Authorities say that a car lost its tire on the Interstate and its rim sparked on the pavement.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted that the fire began in the median at the U.S. 395 exit in Kennewick. He also noted that the fire was extinguished quickly with the assistance of Benton County Fire District No. 1, DJ’s Electrical Inc., and the concerned driver who lost his tire.

RELATED: Pasco man injured in 3-car accident on U.S. 395 near the blue bridge

That fire was contained in two separate locations, but their work isn’t done just yet. Benton County deputies ask travelers to be careful while commuting through the area as emergency crews are on location to help put the fire out and keep the roadway safe.

Neither authorities noted the condition of the person involved in the accident, but considering they stopped to help, they likely didn’t suffer serious injuries. Please be careful while driving through the area.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details warrant it.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Is the PNW really facing a jet fuel shortage during wildfire season?

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.