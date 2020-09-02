Car prowler suspect tased by Sacred Heart security, taken into police custody

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a vehicle prowler suspect near Sacred Heart with some help from hospital security.

Officers were dispatched to Seventh and Division early Sunday morning, next to the Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital. The caller was a security guard with the hospital, who told dispatch that he tazed a car prowler and had him in custody.

When officers arrived, they found the security guard with a suspect, 26-year-old Michael Atchison, who was reportedly identified on surveillance video rummaging through cars.

The security guard told officers that he saw Atchison on surveillance video, then received a call that a man with his description was in a nearby parking garage. The guard then found Atchison in Cowley Park, who threw something on the ground and attempted to run away, before being put to the ground by the guard’s taser.

Officers found the stolen loot—several backpacks, cell phones, gaming devices and other items. They also found a knife and a handgun, which after a quick check they determined was actually a BB gun that resembled a firearm.

Inspecting the prowled vehicles, officers identified damaged windows and similar pry marks across all the cars.

Atchison was booked into the Spokane County Jail for 11 counts of second-degree vehicle prowling and first-degree malicious mischief.