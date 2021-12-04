Car strikes jersey barrier; Selah man dead from crash

by Margo Cady

SELAH CITY LIMITS, Wash. — A Selah man has died after crashing his car on Friday night.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the man was driving southbound on State Route 83 at Golf Course Loop around 4:47 p.m. The driver took a turn too fast, and struck the jersey barrier.

The man was life flighted to Harborview Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

WSP reports the man was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol was involved in the crash.

The cause is still under investigation.

