Car struck by gunfire in Kennewick, 2nd shooting in the Tri-Cities on Sunday

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A car was struck by gunfire in Kennewick Sunday night, however no one was reportedly injured, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of W 4th Ave. and S Edison Street.

The victim told 911 that someone shot at her, according to a report by the Kennewick Police Department.

The Kennewick Police Department says the woman was not injured in the shooting. However, police say her car was damaged by gunfire.

The suspect was not arrested, and investigators believe this is not a random shooting.

It’s unclear whether the shooting in Pasco on Sunday is related to the shooting in Kennewick, according to police.

If you have information regarding the shooting, you’re urged to contact dispatch at 509-628-0333.

