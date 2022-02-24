Car submerged in Yakima River causes 8-hour rescue operation, Richland police say

RICHLAND, Wash. — Officers with both the Richland and West Richland police departments responded to reports of a vehicle submerged in the Yakima River near the Van Giesen bridge early Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Richland Police Department’s Facebook, a WRPD officer was checking the area near Hyde Park around 7:20 a.m. and discovered “vehicle tire tracks leading into the river and footprints leading from those tire tracks along the bank towards Van Giesen St and to where the car was found.”

Officials said the dive rescue team was called but due to cold temperatures and swift water resources, they are currently unable to retrieve the vehicle from the river which could take about eight hours to complete.

The vehicle is still submerged at the West Richland bridge “almost to the roof,” the post said.

Police added that a “person of interest” whose shoeprints were similar to those found at the scene was contacted by officers.

It is still unclear why the vehicle is in the river.

This is an ongoing story and will continue to be updated as we get more information.

