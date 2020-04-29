Car tabs lawsuit heading to Washington State Supreme Court

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Supreme Court will hear the $30 car tabs case.

Local agencies across Washington filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court back in November, arguing that Initiative 976 is unconstitutional.

The ballot measure was co-sponsored by anti-tax advocate Tim Eyman, and would drop car tabs to $30 with no additional fees. I-976 was shot down in King County, but passed statewide in the election.

According to the Washington Office of Financial Management, the state could lose nearly $1.9 billion in revenues by 2025 – revenues used to fund street and pedestrian projects.

Garfield County Transportation Authority and the City of Seattle are just two agencies/ local governments that have joined King County officials in challenging the measure.

There is no set hearing date, but the Washington State Supreme Court will hear arguments during the spring term.

