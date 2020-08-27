Car theft suspect uses victim’s credit cards around the Tri-Cities, police say

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department says someone stole a car and used the owner’s credit cards at several locations in the Tri-Cities.

Police say the white 2018 Toyota Forerunner Limited west stolen from an address in west Kennewick on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Since then, the person who stole it has been allegedly using the victim’s credit cards.

Police have released a photo of a person-of-interest who they are trying to identify.