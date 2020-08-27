Car theft suspect uses victim’s credit cards around the Tri-Cities, police say
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department says someone stole a car and used the owner’s credit cards at several locations in the Tri-Cities.
Police say the white 2018 Toyota Forerunner Limited west stolen from an address in west Kennewick on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Since then, the person who stole it has been allegedly using the victim’s credit cards.
Police have released a photo of a person-of-interest who they are trying to identify.
Anyone who regonizes him or has information pertaining to this crime is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 and ask to speak with KPD about case 20-34185.