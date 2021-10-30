Car vs. semi crash near Oregon border kills Walla Walla driver

by Margo Cady

WALLA WALLA CO., Wash — A crash between a car and a semi truck has killed one person on Saturday. The incident happened just one mile from the Oregon border.

The incident is still under investigation, but Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports that the car crossed the center line while traveling westbound on State Route 730. The car then struck the semi. The crash occurred at 3:41 a.m. on Saturday, October 30th.

WSP investigated a car vs. semi truck and trailer, fatality collision this morning at 0341 on SR 730, one mile east of the Oregon State line in Walla Walla County. The driver of the passenger car has died from their injuries. The highway is now open. pic.twitter.com/raC8glaFCQ — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) October 30, 2021

The driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt, but died on scene, according to WSP. The 19 year-old driver was from Walla Walla, Washington.

