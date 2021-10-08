Carey Price steps away from NHL for mental health help
MONTREAL — Canadiens goaltender and former Tri-City Americans star Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program.
The move comes less than a week before the season begins and just three months after he backstopped Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final.
The 34-year-old Price will be away from the team while he takes part in the program for at least 30 days.
Price’s wife says on social media that Price is putting his mental health and family first.
Angela Price (née Webber) is from Kennewick; the two married in Benton County in 2013.
Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin says the teams backs Price and would urge anyone needing help to get it.
If you or someone you know has a mental illness, is struggling emotionally, or has concerns about their mental health, there are ways to get help.
NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness
