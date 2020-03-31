Carhartt to make 50,000 medical gowns, 2.5 million masks

Carhartt is joining dozens of other manufacturers in the fight against COVID-19.

The Michigan-based workwear company said it would make 50,000 medical gowns and 2.5 million masks for people “working on the front lines” during the crisis response.

The gowns and masks will be manufactured at Carhartt’s factories in Kentucky and Tennessee. Gown production will start April 6 and mask production is anticipated to start April 20.

“As long as these critical items are in short supply, we will continue to assist in production,” the company said in a statement.

Employees at the Carhartt manufacturing facilities have volunteered to produce these items and will continue to be compensated.

Starting in April, our #Carhartt factories in Kentucky and Tennessee will begin making 50,000 gowns and 2.5 million masks to help our friends in need safely do their job. Go to https://t.co/d4Fh6rgSzh to learn more. pic.twitter.com/3zb9YejF6R — Carhartt (@Carhartt) March 31, 2020

