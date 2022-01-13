Cascade pass closure leaves Spokane with empty store shelves

by Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Juliann Colbert went to a Fred Meyer store in North Spokane, Washington, on Sunday to get some groceries for the week. She ended up snapping cellphone pictures showing empty shelves where chicken, beef and salads were supposed to be.

“There was no chicken at all,” Colbert told The Spokesman-Review.

Fred Meyer store manager Dan Gwynne sympathized with the Colberts, but he said the simultaneous closures of Stevens, Blewett, White and Snoqualmie passes through the Cascade Range last week presented a “perfect storm” for Spokane retailers.

“I think everybody is struggling because we all pull from the West Side,” said Gwynne. “There is nothing more frustrating than not being able to get trucks in.”

The empty shelves this weekend rekindled memories of the hoarding that took hold as soon as the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020. But the empty shelves this week mostly came from transportation disruptions caused by last week’s snow storm that caused a 90-hour closure of Snoqualmie Pass.

The pass closures stopped all trucks from the West Side and forced truckers to head south to Portland and take Interstate 84 through the Columbia Gorge, then north to the Tri-Cities and stores in Spokane.

Colette Taylor, assistant general manager at the north side Costco, said her receiving department was 20 trucks behind in getting freight from the West Side.

“It will take us a while to catch back up,” she said. “Everybody has been pretty good. People very much understand what is going on.”

