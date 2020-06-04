Cats found decapitated, cut in half in Tri-Cities, animal shelter says

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is warning the public of a possible cat killer on the loose.

The shelter said in a Facebook post Thursday that animal control was called last week to assist the Kennewick Police Department in an investigation of a decapitated cat found on its owners property near Costco in Kennewick.

Then on Wednesday night, animal control investigated a cat found cut in half in the area of Vancouver and 37th in Kennewick.

It appears the cats were cut with an extremely sharp object as the cuts were clean, the shelter said.

The public is asked to call Tri-Cities Animal Shelter & Control Services with any information about these killings. The shelter says people can also call them if they find a dead cat or dog in the city limits of Pasco, Kennewick or Richland.

The shelter can be reached at 509-545-3740.

