Cattle truck tips over on SR 221 south of Prosser, killing at least two cows
PROSSER, Wash. — At least two of the 37 cows in a semi-truck that tipped over on SR 221 this afternoon have died, according to Washington State Patrol troopers.
WSP Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted a traffic alert from the scene of the accident, which is roughly 13 miles south of Prosser.
MISSING PERSON: Benton County man hasn’t contacted family since June 2021
His social media alert suggests that a semi-truck and trailer hauling cattle crashed on the roadway and tipped over sometime on Monday afternoon.
As of 1:17 p.m. on Jan. 31, two of the cows have died and the driver was transported to the nearest emergency room to be medically evaluated and treated for their injuries.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are revealed.
