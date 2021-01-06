Cause of death for man who died in Kennewick PD custody revealed

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, a man died in the custody of Kennewick police officers. Today, the Benton County Coroner’s Office reported his cause of death.

According to the report, 25-year-old Reno E. Casanova died from “acute difluoroethane intoxication” associated with huffing the aerosol contents of Surf Onn Electronics Duster.

The Coroner’s Office noted that hypertensive heart disease was a contributing factor to the death and that Casanova did not sustain any injuries in Kennewick PD custody. Furthermore, the death was determined to be accidental.

Three officers were involved in this situation: Officer Tony Valdez (24 years of service), Officer Berry Duty (21 years of service) and Officer Keith Noble (18 years of service).

They responded to a welfare check at the Starbucks at 4008 W. 27th Ave around 1:30 p.m on December 15. They spotted Casanova rolling around in the back of a vehicle, leading them to believe he was using an illegal substance.

Officers detained the man and put him in the back of their patrol car as they searched the vehicle. During their investigation, one of the officers noticed Cassanova having a medical emergency and immediately administered life-saving tactics as another called medical professionals for assistance.

Responding officers and medics attempted to save him, but Cassanova did not make it. The Special Investigations Unit assumed control of the investigation and determined swiftly that the Kennewick PD officers involved were not at fault.

