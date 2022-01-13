Caution: Drivers can expect freezing rain and fog Thursday morning in Tri-Cities, Yakima
The Kittitas and Yakima Valleys are under a winter weather advisory until 11am for freezing rain developing across the region.
TRI-CITIES– The First Alert Weather Team is tracking freezing rain potential for the Thursday morning drive.
Patchy to dense fog developed overnight across the western valleys of the Mid-Columbia.
The Kittitas and Yakima Valleys are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11am for pockets of freezing rain developing across the region.
The Tri-Cities, Walla Walla and Pendleton will see the potential for freezing rain. As temperatures warm above freezing, lunch time showers are likely. Drying from west to east will occur for the evening hours. Drivers should watch for black ice before noon.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Thursday 8:30 am for potential icing with any freezing rain in Hanford, Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Connell.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.