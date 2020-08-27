CBC agricultural program recognized as one of the best in the West

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — The agriculture program at Columbia Basin College has been recognized as one of the top community college programs in the western United States.

The National Association of Agricultural Educators has named CBC’s agriculture program the “Outstanding Post-Secondary Agriculture Program” in the western United States for 2020.

The Director of Agriculture at CBC says it’s a real honor to receive the award.

CBC’s program features eight acres of farm on campus, and 15 acres off campus for students to receive hands-on learning.

Students work with corn, peppers, pumpkins and more.

In the process, they learn how to grow, maintain, and harvest crops.

CBC received the award among the 10 states in the region.

