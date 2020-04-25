CBC cancels in-person graduation, continues online learning through summer and fall

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Columbia Basin College sent an email to students this week stating that online learning will continue through the summer and fall, and that they have canceled the in-person graduation ceremony.

CBC will hold a virtual celebration on June 19, at 7 p.m., the same date and time the in-person ceremony was scheduled for. All 2019-20 graduates were invited to participate in their 2021 ceremony, if they wish to do so.

The reasoning behind continuing online learning is that the classrooms cannot accommodate the number of students while practicing safe social distancing measures. Also, to limit the spread of the virus, which could further impact the routine of going to class, and it provides stability and allows the students and faculty to plan ahead for the summer and fall.

CBC is hopeful that once the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy,” directive is lifted they could begin having labs and other courses better suited to be on campus back with new guidelines.

