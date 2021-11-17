CBC hosts clinics ahead of January vaccine requirement on campus

by Margo Cady

PASCO, Wash. — Columbia Basin College (CBC) celebrated its 500th COVID-19 vaccination today. The community college is hosting another vaccination clinic in December before requiring on-campus students to be vaccinated.

The requirement is being implemented to bring CBC up to the same standards as community colleges across Washington state. Out of 34 community colleges statewide, CBC will be the 32nd to require vaccination status.

“And it’s just crucial for us, as an institution, as a community, we know that vaccination is the best shot we have to get back as close as normal as we can and to move forward,” says CBC spokesperson Jay Frank.”

Students must fill out an attestation form online and confirm they’re fully vaccinated to attend on-campus classes starting with January’s Winter Quarter. Alternatively, students can attest for a religious or medical exemption.

The school will not require documentation of vaccination status, but rather have students confirm their status with a form that the college will keep on file.

Those that do not wish to share their vaccination status are still able to take classes online, where vaccination attestations are not required.

CBC will continue to offer both on-campus and virtual learning options for students. Those electing to stay online will also be assigned a personal academic coach.

The coaches work with each student individually to help them succeed in a virtual environment. This is one of the many ways CBC is working to adapt to the changes the pandemic has brought.

Before the requirement takes effect on January 3rd, CBC will host a December vaccination clinic in partnership with the Department of Health. Like all their clinics in the past, those receiving their 1st or 2nd dose will receive a $50 gift card.

