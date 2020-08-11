CBC offers new Computer Science transfer degree

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

PASCO, Wash. – Chances are you’re reading this article from your phone or computer. It’s reasonable to assume the majority of people don’t fully understand the science behind how their devices work. Columbia Basin College is teaching students to make your technology work for you.

In a couple of weeks, CBC’s School of Computer Science will begin offering students an Associate in Computer Science through what the school is calling a Direct Transfer Agreement. Once the CBC portion of study is completed, students can finish the rest at a Washington State University school.

“This pathway will provide students with a solid foundation, preparing them for competitive computer science programs at universities in Washington state,” said CBC’s Dean for Math, Science & Engineering, Rod Taylor.

Attending CBC first can save students some money while still keeping them on track to achieve their goals.

Computer technology is a high-demand, high-wage field, and Columbia Basin College’s School of Computer Science is getting people ready for that workforce. Taylor says there are more jobs for software developers than there are computer science graduates.

About 100 students graduate from CBC’s School of Computer Science per year. During the 2018-19 school year, 2,598 students attempted to earn an associate in Arts & Science in Computer Science (AA/DTA/MRP).

Brandin Armenta (Sophomore) and Eli Chavez (Senior) are both Computer Science majors at CBC. They believe using technology is becoming more common in our daily lives. Even while studying during a pandemic, their classes were not impacted because the majority of the learning and work is done from a computer, which is why they believe their degrees will provide them with some job security.

“Basically, you will be exposed to technology in some way or another, so it’s just better to start learning about it and embrace it,” said Chavez. “That’s the path were going to move toward. There’s no way were going to go back.”

The degree involves a heavy amount of higher-level math and physics courses, but if you are interested in learning more about the transfer degree, click here.

Washington State University Tri-Cities also offers a Computer Science degree. More information on that program can be found here.

Comments

comments