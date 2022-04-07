CBC re-opens its planetarium this weekend with a film under the stars

by Dylan Carter

Image via Facebook Event: Public Show - "Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity"

PASCO, Wash. — For the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, the Bechtel National Planetarium at Columbia Basin College (CBC) will be opened to the public for screenings at the facility.

According to an alert from CBC staff, the planetarium will re-open for public audiences on alternating Fridays and Saturdays for the coming months. That means it will host events every first and third Friday at 7:00 p.m. and every second and fourth Saturday at 2:00 p.m. PST.

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, the Planetarium will host a shooting of the feature film “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with narration from esteemed actor Liam Neeson. It will be accompanied by a live presentation of the night sky that displays the positioning of planets, stars, and even constellations.

“After two difficult years, I am so excited to finally be able to offer the wonders of the universe to our community again,” Erin Steinert, the Director for the Planetarium and Observatory, said. “I know our patrons have been eager for this day to come, and I want to thank them for their patience and care. We are readier than ever to once again be able to teach, engage, and captivate our visitors of all ages, and to help inspire a new generation of students to look up.”

The Bechtel National Planetarium is located in the campus’ D-Building at 2600 N 20th Ave in Pasco. Please be advised that tickets must be purchased in advance because the ticket counter has not re-opened (click here to visit that website).

Adults cost $8, seniors (65+) cost $7, and children between the ages of 6 and 12 cost just $5. Additionally, you must fill out a COVID-19 attestation form within 24 hours of your screening time in order to adhere to the college’s pandemic guidelines.

