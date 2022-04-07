CBC to create new pathway for nurses, thanks to insurance company

by Madeleine Hagen

RICHLAND, Wash. — “It’s outstanding we’re super excited and super grateful,” CBC Director for Nursing Programs Kim Tucker said.

Columbia Basin College was one of four Washington colleges to split a $1.8 million dollar grant from Premera Blue Cross to bolster a new nursing program.

“To get this finally – get the ball rolling, get this going has been really exciting,” Tucker said they were already working on the project when Premera stepped in to help.

CBC’s Kim Tucker is talking about a new pathway for Licensed Practical Nurses or ‘LPN’s’ to get their BSN degree and become a registered nurse.

“Historically, they’ve really been kind of stifled in their ability to come back and get their RN degree and their bachelor’s degree. There’s been lots of LPN’s who’ve been reaching out saying can I come back? Can I get my RN? Can I go on to the bachelor’s? And we haven’t had a program here specifically designed for them,” she said.

The funding couldn’t come at a better time.

“If anything, the pandemic has made clear how strained our healthcare system really is, especially with healthcare workers retiring at a faster rate that new health care providers can be trained to fill in the gap,” Amanda Lansford with Premera said.

It’s estimated the US will need one million nurses by 2030, to fill the gap made my nurses that will retire during the coming years.

Lansford said they’re trying to tackle the root cause of shortages by bolstering programs like the one offered at CBC, while improving the health of patients.

“We can’t sit on the sidelines if we want to make this a reality though,” she said.

Tucker said the CBC program will last seven quarters and prepare students to take the state licensing test. It will also be a hybrid program, so students can continue working while getting their BSN.

She hopes it will directly impact local health care systems.

“We do anticipate a number of our student staying here to serve here,” she said.

What’s another reason to further education? Both women said on average, LPN’s who become RN’s with their bachelor’s degree see a 33 percent increase in wages. Additionally, they said RN’s typically have better patient outcomes and could continue their education to become nurse instructors or hold leadership positions.

For registration, check the CBC website regularly.

