CBC West COVID Test site reduces hours for Sunday, January 16
PASCO, Wash. — The Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD) says the CBC West COVID-19 Test site will reduce their hours on Sunday, January 16.
Benton and Franklin counties saw record numbers of COVID-19 cases reported in the last week. On Friday, 952 cases were reported in the bi-county area.
The CBC West site has seen higher than average traffic as well. Now, test partners at the University of Washington Labs are experiencing a backlog, according to a Facebook post by BFHD.
The new hours currently only affect Sunday, January 16th. The testing site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Normal hours will resume on Monday, January 17th, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The CBC West COVID-19 Test site is located at 3110 West Argent Road in Pasco. To pre-register an appointment, click here.
