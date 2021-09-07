CBC West’s COVID-19 testing site lacks staff, resources to meet demand

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — With people across the Tri-Cities returning to town after the three-day weekend, the CBC West public COVID-19 testing site does not have the staffing or resources to keep up with the community demand.

This CBC West public testing site offers COVID-19 tests free of cost for community members who need them. The site closed at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 7, and will remain closed until Friday, September 10.

In response to a community member’s Facebook comment asking why the health department isn’t staying open later, a representative of the Benton-Franklin Health District offered the following response:

Unfortunately we do not have the staffing and resources to continue operations longer than the 8 hours we are currently operating including getting the samples sent to the lab in a timely manner. There are other sites in the community that are open later hours. Please see our find a testing location web page https://covid19.bfhd.wa.gov/testing-sites/

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

