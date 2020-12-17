CDC cuts Washington state’s vaccine allocation by 40 percent

A vial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that received emergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin).

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Thursday afternoon that the state’s allocation of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be cut by 40 percent.

Inslee took to the social media platform Twitter to discuss the announcement. According to his tweet, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) informed all states that cuts were imminent. He described this update as “disruptive and frustrating.”

Despite the setback, Gov. Inslee and the state’s plan for vaccinations remain firm.

“Our state remains committed to getting all doses we are allocated out to healthcare providers and into the arms of Washingtonians,” Inslee wrote. “While we push for answers, that commitment will not change.”

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved late last week in emergency authorization by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Washington received its first round of vaccines at UW Medical Center in Seattle on Monday. They began administering vaccinations for health care professionals on Tuesday.

Though having the supplies cut is a considerable setback, the state is expected to receive around 45,000 vaccines next week.

Washington was the first state with a confirmed COVID-19 case back in January. More than 200,000 cases have been confirmed in the state during the course of the pandemic.

There is also a possibility that a second vaccine, this one created by Moderna, is approved by the FDA by the end of this week. If that ends up being the case, Washington can prepare to receive their portion of available doses as early as next week.

