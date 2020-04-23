Celebrate Earth Day from the comfort of your own home

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Pollution has gone down throughout the world due to COVID-19 impacting traffic through the air and on the water.

On this Earth Day, there aren’t the options of going to a state park to hike or going fishing to enjoy mother nature, but there is one activity that you can do from the comfort of your own home.

“Gardening not only brings oxygen to our backyards, it gets us in touch with mother nature,” said owner of Tri-City Garden Supply, Nicki Christensen.

There are many different plants and produce that you can grow at home, but Christensen said that tomatoes, melons, and figs grow best in the Tri-Cities.

The activity is also relaxing and allows you to practice social distancing.

“I love to spend time in the garden with my plants, it’s very cathartic,” said Christensen.

Companion growing is a great way to grow your garden as well.

“If you lay it out and blend your bed, you can have successive crops in a very small space all summer and all fall,” said Christensen.

Christensen has a fun way to grow potatoes from your patio with a 15 gallon bag that can produce 20 pounds of potatoes. She said it’s really easy and a great way to get kids involved in gardening.

Since it’s Earth Day, Christensen said to get out there and get your hands dirty.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments