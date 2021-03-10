Celebrate National Pi Day by giving back to a local nonprofit while eating a slice

Ellie Nakamoto-White

KENNEWICK, Wash — One Kennewick restaurant owner is aiming to help out a local nonprofit with pie sales on National Pi Day.

The annual holiday falls every March 14th and this year, Joel Watson from Just Joel’s said he was inspired to give back.

Watson is selling pistachio cream, coconut cream and chocolate peanut butter cream pies for $25 each.

Proceeds will go toward a new air-conditioning unit for Grace Kitchen, a nonprofit that “empowers and employs women out of poverty.”

“I don’t know them personally but I know the work they’re doing personally,” Watson said. “I like to help people that are helping people.”

Watson said he was drawn to the cause because he relates to some of the struggles that the women in the organization face.

“I applaud helping people find who they are, giving their power back, teaching them work ethic and how to be productive members of society,” Watson said. “That’s what I do in my kitchen with men.”

Watson added that he is currently still accepting orders and will do so throughout the week.

To place an order, you can call Just Joel’s at 509-396-3846 or 509-567-0550.

