Census Bureau hiring more than 1,000 people in Eastern Washington

KXLY News Staff by KXLY News Staff

SPOKANE, Wash. — The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for people to go around to homes where the census has not been filled out yet.

Toby Nelson, with the Census Bureau, said Washington has “overall” done well in filling out this year’s census with a 67.3 percent response rate.

“Washington has been doing phenomenally in the census, but we still do need everyone to respond,” said Toby Nelson, a regional spokesperson for the Census Bureau.

Nelson said about 67 percent of people responded to the census in the state. That’s more than the national response rate.

In the City of Spokane, it’s seen a response of 71.6 percent. However, there are some areas in eastern Washington where the agency has seen a response rate of below 50 percent.

The Census Bureau is hiring more than 1,000 people, or enumerators is what it calls it, to go around to homes, starting next month, where it hasn’t been filled out yet.

Training will almost entirely be online. Other safety measures include workers wearing masks, being provided gloves and hand sanitizer, Nelson said.

In the past, some staff have gone inside homes to help people with the census at the homeowner’s request. However, that will not be allowed during the pandemic.

To know if a person knocking on your door is a census employee, they’ll have to show a badge with a photo.

“They’ll never ask for money and they’ll never ask for personal financial information, such as credit card or bank account numbers or full social security numbers,” he said.

The pay rate ranges up to $16 an hour depending on where a person lives. Nelson said they plan to start having people knock on doors August 11.

The agency and City of Spokane expresses it is important for people to fill out the census. The City of Spokane says every person who is missed or doesn’t fill it out, it’s possible the community loses $30,000.

The census determines how much a city gets in federal dollars to help with other departments such as schools, roads and more.

To learn more about the census, click here. To learn more on how to apply for a job with them, click here.

Comments

comments