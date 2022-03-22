Central Washington Agricultural Museum re-opens with new exhibits, tours and wagon rides

by Dylan Carter

(Image credit: Central Washington Agricultural Museum, Facebook)

(Image credit: Central Washington Agricultural Museum, Facebook)

(Image credit: Central Washington Agricultural Museum, Facebook)

(Image credit: Central Washington Agricultural Museum, Facebook)

YAKIMA, Wash. — On April 2, the Central Washington Agricultural Museum—one of the largest agricultural museums in the Western United States—will re-open its doors for the first time since 2019.

According to a release from the museum’s staff, the event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Union Gap. This grand-reopening event is being held to welcome community members back for new exhibits and activities.

Admission to this event is free of charge, highlighting all of the museum’s new displays including the highly anticipated Young’s Cabin exhibit.

Plus, families can take a horse-drawn wagon ride thanks to the popular Horse~n~Harness Group of the Central Washington Agricultural Museum. Additionally, trams will run from the parking lot at Fullbright Park to the main entrance of the museum.

This event will also be the first time that the Central Washington Agricultural Museum unveils its smartphone-guided audio tour. With a free downloadable tour card handed out to attendees during the grand reopening, this self-guided tour will allow patrons to explore all the museum has to offer at their own pace.

The tour covers over 15 acres of land with up to 33 stops available to explore in any order. Some highlights, as outlined by staff at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum, are as follows:

Keys 1908 Homestead replica

Amos Cabin built in 1917

Lindeman Building helps preserve the famed Lindeman Tractor legacy in agriculture

Working 1930’s era sawmill will have demonstrations

The Olde Yakima Letterpress Museum

Events returning to the Union Gap museum include the Civil War Reenactment and Old Town Days.

Click here to visit the Facebook event page.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Yakima Taco Fest returns to Sarg Hubbard Park in April 2022

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.