Central Washington Congressional Art Competition open to regional high schoolers

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Have you ever found yourself imagining what it would be like to be recognized for your artistic talents? Have you ever wondered ‘What if I put myself and my talents out into the world when I was younger?’ Now is the perfect time for high schoolers throughout Central Washington to take a chance on themselves and submit their work for consideration in the ‘Central Washington Congressional Art Competition.’

Now in its fourth year, the Central Washington Congressional Art Competition is a chance for young creatives to share their work and compete for a chance at incredible prizes. According to the office of Rep. Dan Newhouse, the winner will have their work displayed in the halls of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. this year!

This year, the first-place winner will receive two Southwest Airlines tickets to Washington D.C. to attend a reception hosted by the Congressional Institute.

Rep. Newhouse is a proactive voice for this competition, using his platform to spread awareness to high schoolers and their families throughout Washington’s fourth Congressional district.

“Displaying the art of Central Washington students in the halls of Congress is an honor I look forward to each year,” Rep. Newhouse said. “Previous entries have demonstrated that our students are remarkably talented. I encourage all high school artists to participate, and I hope that creative young people across our district will once again take this opportunity to showcase their work.”

All Central Washington High School students are eligible to participate. You can find out more about the rules of the Congressional Art Competition here.

According to state officials, eligible artwork can be up to 26 inches x 26 inches, can have a depth of up to four inches, and must not weigh more than 15 lbs. Below are the mediums being accepted in this year’s competition:

Paintings – including oil, acrylics, and watercolor

Drawings – including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

Collages – must be two dimensional

Prints – including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints

Mixed Media – use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-generated art

Photography

All work that’s entered must be entirely original. Furthermore, it has to be submitted to one of the following District office locations by April 30:

Tri-Cities District Office — 3100 George Washington Way, Suite 130, Richland, WA 99354 — Phone: (509) 713-7374

3100 George Washington Way, Suite 130, Richland, WA 99354 — Phone: (509) 713-7374 Yakima District Office — 402 E. Yakima Ave., Suite 1000, Yakima, WA 98901 — Phone: (509) 452-3243

402 E. Yakima Ave., Suite 1000, Yakima, WA 98901 — Phone: (509) 452-3243 North District Office — Phone: (509) 433-7760

