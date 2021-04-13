Central Washington job fair set for May 8, hosted by Rep. Newhouse

KENNEWICK, Wash. — When the pandemic hit the U.S. early in 2020, the job market took a massive hit. Over a year later, people throughout the country are left without employment to provide for themselves and their loved ones. As Central Washington recovers from the pandemic and comes to terms with a new normal, Rep. Dan Newhouse is prepared to help his constituents get back into the job market.

On Saturday, May 8, 2021, Rep. Newhouse will host his 2021 Central Washington Job Fair aimed at helping unemployed individuals in the region find new ways to support themselves and their families.

This is a free event being held at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST. Pre-registration is encouraged (link below) to help adhere to social distancing guidelines for the in-person event. To promote public safety, sanitizing stations and masks will also be available for all participants.

People from throughout Central Washington are invited to participate as employers from various backgrounds and industries come together to find the right fit for their organization. Applicants are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume in addition to any other interview materials they deem fit.

If you represent an employer hoping to participate in the event, you’ll want to reach out to Vicki Holleman-Perez in the Yakima district office at (509) 452-3243.

To register for the event, you’ll want to visit the Eventbrite link here. By pre-registering for a timeslot at the job fair, you’ll help event organizers properly maintain their attendance guidelines and ensure that a safe number of participants are allowed into the event at a time.

