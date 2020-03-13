Central Washington State Fair events canceled through March

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — After Yakima County and the City of Yakima declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19, the Central Washington State Fair events are being canceled this month.

Effective immediately, all State Fair Park events are canceled through the end of the March, including this weekend’s Central Washington Home Builder Show set to start Friday, Mar. 13.

This comes after two Yakima County residents were confirmed positive with COVID-19.

They will continue to monitor coronavirus developments.

