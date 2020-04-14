CG Public House presents the Drive Up Asparagus Festival

KENNEWICK, Wash. — While many events have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, local businesses are getting creative and celebrating asparagus season while social distancing.

CG Public House is presenting a Drive Up Asparagus Festival in their parking lot on Thursday, Apr. 16 from 1 – 7 p.m.

There will be raw and deep fried asparagus, cream of asparagus soup, asparagus stuffed chicken, bottles of wine, cocktail kits and more. The best part is you don’t even have to leave your car, they’ll sell right to your window.

Other local vendors include Frost Me Sweet, Baum’s House of Chocolate, Kennewick Flower Shop and Trucks and Auto Auction. Trucks and Auto Auction will be showcasing some classic cars that will be seen in their auction taking place in the fall.

You can also decorate your own car to compete for a grand prize including games, movies, certificates and candy valued at $100.

The Drive Up Asparagus Festival will be held in the CG Public House parking lot located at 9221 W Clearwater Ave #A in Kennewick.

