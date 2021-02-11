CG Public House to host drive-thru Valentines Day market
KENNEWICK, Wash. — CG Public House will host a “romantic” drive-thru market on Saturday to celebrate Valentines Day.
Twelve vendors from the Tri-Cities will be at the market to sell Valentines gifts including candles, clothing, chocolate covered strawberries, flowers and more.
Owner Shirley Simmons told KAPP-KVEW that they’ve hosted around 18 drive-thru markets since the pandemic started.
“They’ve been great business for us and they’ve been able to keep ourselves and other businesses alive during this horrible pandemic,” said Simmons.
Vendors Include:
- Columbia Basin Creations
- Masks By Alexandra
- Victoria’s Lynn Boutique
- Cotton Candy Bombshell Sweets
- Honey Guy
- Flowers and Candy Boutiques By Rhy
- Scentsy
- Bonsai Tree
- VooDoo Spices
- Philocaly Lingerie Boutique
- CG Express Food
- CG Sweets and Bakery
Visitors will remain in their cars and drive around the parking lot where vendors will be located.
The market on Saturday is from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
CG Public House is located at 9221 W Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick.
