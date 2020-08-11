CG Public House to host second Fair Food Drive-Up Festival this Saturday

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Good news for lovers of fair food – even though the Benton Franklin Fair is canceled this year – you’ll still be able to get your foodie fix.

That’s because CG Public House is hosting a Fair Food Drive-Up Festival once again. They said the first event of its kind on August 1 was a big success, with hundreds of cars lining up to take part.

This time around, the event will happen Saturday, August 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at their location on West Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick.

Fair food like turkey legs, corn dogs, and elephant ears will be up for sale.

Guests are asked to stay in their cars to maintain social distancing.

Car passes are required to attend this event. Those will be available starting Wednesday at CG Public house, or you can also pick them up at these locations:

· Pasco : 8/12 from 11:30-1pm in the HAPO Center parking lot (formerly TRAC)

· Richland: Thursday 8/13 5pm to 6:30 in Albertsons parking lot on Gage and Leslie St.

· Kennewick: Friday 8/14 from 11:30-1:30 in Columbia Part at Bite a the Landing (golf course)

Comments

comments