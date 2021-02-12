Chains required along I-84 through Pendleton
PENDLETON, Ore. — Due to severe weather, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported that chains are required along I-84 through Pendleton.
According to Trip Check, chains are required as of 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening on I-84 from milepost 193-216.
Trip Check reports that it is continuously snowing hard throughout the area.
