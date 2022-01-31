Chains required over Snoqualmie Pass, morning flurries possible in the Tri-Cities, Yakima

Mountain travel may become tricky Monday morning as a winter storm brings heavy snow to the passes. As of 3am Monday, chains are required for travel over Snoqualmie Pass on all non-all wheel drive vehicles due to heavy snow. Today’s major winter storm for the mountains of Washington and Oregon will bring the most snow our regional ski resorts have received in weeks.

The Washington Cascades above 1,000 feet, including Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass and White Pass, expecting to receive 8-24” of new snow total expected from last night through today. Gusty winds may topple trees. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the passes until 4pm today.







The Blue Mountains of Oregon above 2,500 feet, including I-84 at Cabbage Hill, will get 6-12” of snow through today.



The Tri- Cities and Yakima could experience a few flurries this morning. Otherwise, dry and some sunshine this afternoon!

Southwest winds will gust 25-35MPH this afternoon in the valleys of the Mid-Columbia. The south-westerly direction the wind will be coming from will help bring in warmer air. Afternoon highs will climb into the 40s today.